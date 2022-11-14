WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match.

Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.

Austin took to Instagram today with a video of him working out and looking in great shape, sparking fan speculation about his in-ring future. According to Fightful Select, WWE officials want Austin to do more for the company.

Fightful Select noted the following, “We’re told WWE at least wants him to do more with the company. Specifically, we’re told that while the Vince McMahon regime had hoped to have Austin come back to do another match, that the Triple H regime had actually made an offer for Austin to do another match.”

The previous regime, led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, wanted Austin to return for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H went a step further and actually offered Stone Cold a match.

There’s no word on who Austin might face or whether this match would be for Saudi Arabia, WrestleMania 39, or another event, but the offer was made. According to sources, the offer was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but this has not been confirmed.

Another source stated that Austin and WWE were initially “far apart on terms” for the contract to wrestle another match.

