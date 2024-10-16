WWE Reportedly Open To AJ Lee’s Return

AJ Lee’s potential return to WWE has been a subject of years of speculation. If it were up to the company, she’d be back in the wrestling ring as soon as possible.

Lee started working for WWE in 2009 in FCW and then NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. Lee won the Divas Championship three times while on the main roster, holding it for 406 days in total. She left WWE in 2015 and retired due to health concerns.

WrestleVotes reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon that WWE is open to having Lee return and has left the decision in Lee’s hands.

WrestleVotes said, “It is a question I get quite a bit. As far as I know, WWE is totally on board for it. They would welcome it. She picks up the phone and she says, ‘I’m in.’ They’re going to say, ‘Yes. What took so long?’ I would say the only two people that probably know that answer are AJ Lee and CM Punk and whatever that answer may be is up to them. So we’ll see.”

Since leaving WWE, Lee has worked on comic books and even published her own biography in 2017. A few months ago, it was revealed that her memoir, “Crazy Is My Superpower,” was being developed for A&E.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)