WWE Reportedly Pitched Another WrestleMania 39 Match For Steve Austin

WWE has not given up on Steve Austin competing at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

LA Knight’s name has been pitched as a potential opponent for Austin, according to Fightful Select. That rumor was also speculated over the weekend on social media.

Although there is no confirmation that the Austin-Knight match will take place, it’s intriguing that Austin is in excellent shape and has left the door open for another wrestling match.

Knight has recently spoken about forging his own route to WrestleMania. As of this writing, no opponent has been named for him.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Austin had been suggested as an opponent for Brock Lesnar, but the money offered was a “non-starter,” and Austin never got back to WWE when Roman Reigns was suggested.

