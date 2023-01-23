WWE Reportedly Pitched Match Between Steve Austin and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly proposed a major match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, who ended up being Reigns.

Austin’s camp was approached about the possibility of the match taking place, which was reportedly for an “enormous” sum of money, according to reports.

Last summer, it was reported that Austin was approached with a deal that was not as appealing financially. According to WWE sources, they have not heard whether the more recent offer was accepted or not, and another source claims that he was offered another “big name” in the months prior.

Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 last year, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1.

In late 2022, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that “it’s just a question of how he feels, and he’s gonna do what he feels like doing,” in regards to Austin possibly having another match.