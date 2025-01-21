WWE Reportedly Pitches Top TNA Star For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Speculation is swirling about which TNA star could represent the company in this year’s Royal Rumble. In previous years, Mickie James and Jordynne Grace have filled similar roles, making memorable appearances that highlighted TNA’s partnership with WWE.

This comes on the heels of WWE and TNA announcing a groundbreaking multi-year collaboration aimed at creating crossover opportunities between the two brands. The partnership was already on display at TNA Genesis this past Sunday, where several NXT stars made appearances.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE creative sources have pitched the idea of a top TNA star participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. While no names have been confirmed, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has emerged as a possible candidate, given his prior appearances at NXT events and his growing star power.

The Royal Rumble, set for Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, already boasts a stacked lineup. Confirmed participants include LA Knight, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio. If a TNA star enters the match, it would add an intriguing layer to this year’s event, further cementing the WWE-TNA partnership as a key storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the Rumble will feature a surprise entrant from TNA, potentially setting up further cross-promotional excitement.