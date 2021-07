WWE is reportedly planning to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year. The current plan is for this to be a main roster event that will air on Peacock/WWE Network.

There’s no word yet on when the tournament will take place or who the participants will be, but we will keep you updated here on PWMania.com.

The last all-women’s event to be held by WWE was the first Evolution PPV in October of 2018.

