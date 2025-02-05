WWE Reportedly Planning Additional PLE For July

WWE’s Premium Live Event (PLE) calendar for 2025 is filling up, with several major events already confirmed. So far, WWE has announced:

* Elimination Chamber – March 1st in Toronto

* WrestleMania 41 – April 19th-20th in Las Vegas

* SummerSlam – August 2nd-3rd in New Jersey

* Clash in Paris – August 3rd in France

However, more events may be added to the lineup. During a recent SportsKeeda Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes mentioned hearing rumors of WWE possibly holding a PLE in early July, though nothing has been confirmed.

“There may be an international date [in] early July. It’s not confirmed. It’s rumored. I don’t know if that would end up being Money in the Bank, but I’ve been told the Money in the Bank announcement is going to come before WrestleMania. So it could be international. It could be here in the US. We’ll see, you know, SummerSlam is here in the US. You’ll probably get a fall pay-per-view and the Survivor Series, both here in the US, and then the Clash in Paris show, along with the European tour and your Saudi dates, are going to be your international shows. So the calendar’s starting to fill up.”

With SummerSlam set for the U.S., it’s expected that WWE’s fall lineup will include Survivor Series and another U.S.-based PLE, alongside international events such as Clash in Paris and the anticipated Saudi Arabia dates. As the year unfolds, WWE’s PLE schedule is beginning to take shape, with more announcements likely in the coming months.