WWE Reportedly Planning For More Than 20,000 Fans At WrestleMania

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly planning for 25,000 fans to attend both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre have both confirmed that there will be fans at WrestleMania this year. In an update, @WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning on allowing upwards of 25,000 fans on each night. It’s possible that post-WrestleMania live event touring will then begin.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.