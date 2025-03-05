WWE Reportedly Planning Triple Threat Match For Women’s World Title At WrestleMania 41

WWE fans were left stunned on Monday Night Raw when IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the Women’s World Championship in the main event. With her victory, SKY is now set to defend the title against Bianca Belair, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, at WrestleMania 41.

However, according to a new report, Ripley might not be out of the title picture just yet.

During a recent SportsKeeda Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that WWE is planning to add Rhea Ripley back into the championship match, making it a Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania 41.

“I did want to speak on the Rhea Ripley part that you opened with. Just quickly, the anticipation is that the match will turn into a three-way at WrestleMania. That’s what I heard today. Fully expect for that match to turn into a tirple threat match by the time we get to Las Vegas.”

The report also suggests that WWE could be making the adjustment if fan interest in the original SKY vs. Belair match isn’t as strong as expected.

“That’s what I was told. If the spice isn’t there between Bianca and IYO, don’t worry, it’s going to shape out to be a little different.”

Ripley’s loss on Raw was a major shock, as she had dominated the women’s division since WrestleMania 39. With this latest development, it looks like she will have another shot at reclaiming her title on the biggest stage of them all.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, all eyes will be on Raw to see how WWE officially reintroduces Ripley into the championship picture.