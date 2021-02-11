WWE Reportedly Planning Two Elimination Chamber Matches

WWE is currently planning a second match inside the Elimination Chamber for the upcoming PPV.

We reported earlier that there are no plans for a women’s Elimination Chamber match this year. However, WWE is planning a second men’s match in the Elimination Chamber. That match will reportedly include SmackDown wrestlers but no other details are available as of this writing.

The Elimination Chamber PPV takes place on Sunday 2/21. The only match inside the Elimination Chamber announced so far is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. A.J. Styles vs. The Miz.

