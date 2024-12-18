WWE Reportedly Planning World Title Match For CM Punk At WrestleMania 41

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41, the company is laying the groundwork for major storylines heading into the Raw Netflix debut and the Royal Rumble. One of the most anticipated elements of the season is CM Punk’s involvement in a marquee match at WrestleMania.

Punk’s current feud with Seth Rollins is set to take center stage when the two clash on the Raw Netflix debut episode on January 6th. Interestingly, Punk vs. Rollins for the World Title was originally on the table for WrestleMania 40 before Punk was sidelined with an injury.

There had also been speculation about Punk facing GUNTHER for the World Title at Survivor Series: WarGames, though that plan did not materialize. However, according to WrestleVotes during a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE remains intent on booking Punk in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41, ensuring the “Best in the World” plays a significant role in the company’s biggest event of the year.

“I’ve heard so many things on Punk, especially as of late with the Roman [Reigns] stuff being thrown in there. But the one main factor that I’ve heard almost all year is they want him [Punk] to be involved in a World Title match. I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit, but they want him at the top. I don’t think it’ll be with Cody [Rhodes], so that’s one title match out the window. Does he fit into the other one? I’m going to say yes at this point. I don’t think it’ll be GUNTHER, Bill [Apter], that’s the thing. I don’t think it’s Punk and GUNTHER. So if they want him involved with the title, then what do you do with GUNTHER?