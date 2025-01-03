WWE Reportedly Plans Increased TV Time For SmackDown Star

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to undergo significant changes beyond its recent move from FOX to the USA Network. Starting tonight, the show will expand to three hours, offering more opportunities for storytelling and talent exposure.

As of now, two matches are confirmed for the inaugural three-hour episode:

* WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Naomi.

* United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Andrade in a non-title match.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, known for breaking reliable insider stories, reports that one of the key goals of SmackDown’s new format will be to showcase underutilized talent. Among those expected to benefit is Blair Davenport, a name that has reportedly been “discussed for more television time” and is set to “be off and running” under the revamped format.

Davenport, who joined the SmackDown roster last year, has had limited television exposure. Her last appearance was in late November when she competed in a WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat, which Chelsea Green won.

Fans can expect additional matches and segments to be announced throughout the day, as WWE aims to make the first three-hour SmackDown a memorable and impactful show.