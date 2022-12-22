WWE Reportedly Postpones Major Return to India, Why the Event Was Scheduled

The WWE’s return to India has reportedly been postponed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE intended to return to India for a major live event on Wednesday, January 18 from the 5,000-seat Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The event was set to be a SmackDown brand show, and while the majority of the wrestlers in action were expected to be blue brand Superstars, the roster was expected to include a mix of Indian and international talent.

In an update, WrestleVotes reports that the planned WWE live event in India has been canceled for unspecified reasons.

Furthermore, it was also recently reported that WWE’s return to India had “a lot to do with TV,” possibly referring to local TV deals.

This was the first WWE live event in India since December 2017. The event was rumored to be taped for the local market as well as Peacock/WWE Network, but this was never confirmed.

It was previously reported that several WWE stars were looking forward to returning to India because they believe the live crowd atmosphere will be something special. WWE was said to have big plans for Indus Sher at the event.