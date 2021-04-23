WWE Reportedly Releases Mark Carrano

Mark Carrano has reportedly been fired from WWE, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

It’s believed that Carrano was fired over the incident with Mickie James receiving some of her belongings in a black trash bag, which led to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Laurinaitis issuing statements, and saying the employee had been fired. Carrano, who worked as the Head of Talent Relations until Laurinaitis took back over in early March, had been with WWE for several years. He was apparently working as Senior Director.

Carrano is no longer with the company.