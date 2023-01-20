WWE Reportedly Releasing More Office Personnel

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that more office names are being released.

According to Fightful, WWE is currently making office cuts. There is no word yet on who will be let go from which departments, but we will keep you updated.

These cuts are not entirely unexpected, as it is expected that more will be made before the company is sold. The company’s management appears to want to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations.

Obviously, this raises the question of whether or not there will be mass talent releases as well. There are currently no hints pointing in that direction.

