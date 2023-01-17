WWE Reportedly Removing Independent Wrestling Content From Peacock

WWE attempted to fill its own streaming service, WWE Network, with more content prior to handing Peacock the streaming and library rights. There was once talk of creating various tiers with content drawn from other wrestling promotions and other sources.

Although they abandoned the idea of tiers, they did include content from independent promotions they collaborated with, like ICW, PROGRESS, and EVOLVE.

WWE acquired the independent content when it signed a contract with Peacock in the United States.

The content appears to be disappearing, though. On Peacock, the videos for Insane Championship Wrestling are currently marked as expiring in the following two days. This coming Sunday, a show from the German wXw Wrestling promotion will air.

The WWE Network/Peacock will no longer carry independent content, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The precise date that the content will stop being uploaded is unknown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are some shots showing ICW’s shows expiring:

You can check out Sapp’s tweet below: