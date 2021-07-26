WWE Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia

The date for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia has reportedly been set for Thursday, October 21.

There is no word on the title of the event or other specifics. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that 10/21 is the return date, unless there are COVID restrictions at that time.

WWE has a 10 year contract with the Saudis that calls for 2 events per year. Their second 2020 show and their first 2021 show were cancelled due to the COVID outbreaks.

