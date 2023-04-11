WWE Reportedly Scraps The Idea Of Reuniting The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business, which consists of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, will not be reuniting, which will disappoint fans.

The stable was successful during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was ultimately split up by Vince McMahon, a decision that the group did not agree with.

There were several hints on WWE television that the group would reunite. There was reportedly a discussion about including Carmelo Hayes in the group in WWE back in February.

At the time, it was thought that Hayes wouldn’t join the group until he faced Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver the weekend of WrestleMania. Hayes won the title there and is currently still an NXT wrestler.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has completely scrapped the idea of reuniting the group.

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing,” Meltzer stated.

PWMania.com spoke with Hayes regarding him potentially joining the main roster with The Hurt Business or a solo star. You can check out his comments below:

Subscribe to PWMania.com’s YouTube channel by clicking here and never miss a new video.