WWE Reportedly Sign Taya Valkyrie, Sasha Banks – Daytona 500

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie has signed with WWE after recently becoming a free agent. Johnson noted that Valkyrie, who is married to John Morrison, “is expected to be part of the next announced class of signings” and was backstage at last week’s WWE NXT taping.

– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Sasha Banks waved the green flag to start today’s Daytona 500 race which can be seen in the video below: