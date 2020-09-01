WWE Reportedly Signs Joe Gacy

WWE has reportedly signed former CZW Champion Joe Gacy to a WWE NXT developmental deal. The 33 year old Gacy is a veteran on the indies, and held the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles as a member of The Unwanted with Eddie Kingston.

Gacy’s signing comes after WWE has signed several more former EVOLVE talents after recently purchasing the company from WWN Live – Leon Ruff, Anthony Greene, Brandi Lauren, Josh Briggs, and Curt Stallion. WWE has also signed former EVOLVE referee Jake Clemons. PWInsider reports that Gacy is the final talent from EVOLVE that is expected to be signed by WWE at this time.