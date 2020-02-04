WWE Reportedly Signs Timothy Thatcher

WWE has reportedly signed top indie talent Timothy Thatcher, according to PWInsider and Casey of Squared Circle Sirens. Thatcher is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

There’s no word yet on when Thatcher will make his WWE NXT debut, but he started training with the company under his developmental deal this week.

The 36 year old Thatcher has turned down WWE offers in the past, but has remained on the radars of Canyon Cemen, WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Development, and William Regal, WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Thatcher has competed for EVOLVE, MLW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, wXw, Revolution Pro, and others. His signing was described as “tremendous” for WWE.