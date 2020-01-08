WWE Reportedly Signs Top Indy Wrestler

SocalUncensored.com is reporting that indy wrestling star Mercedes Martinez has signed with WWE and will be reporting to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL later this month.

Martinez has previously worked with WWE and the NXT brand. She was part of the first two Mae Young Classics and lost to Shayna Baszler in the semi-finals of the first tournament. Martinez has also worked with AEW and appeared at the All Out PPV event.

Martinez has been considered to be one of the top wrestlers on the indy circuit and was ranked 10th in Sports Illustrated’s list of the top women’s wrestlers for 2019.