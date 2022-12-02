WWE Reportedly Stops Premium Live Event Bonuses

According to reports, WWE has discontinued Premium Live Event bonuses.

According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE stars are now making exactly what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure.

There are no longer any bonuses for working the Saudi Arabia events or any other Premium Live Events.

It’s possible that top merchandise movers like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns still make more from Premium Live Events, but that’s not the case for most guys, according to reports.