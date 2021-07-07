WWE Reportedly Tapes Next Week’s RAW

WWE reportedly taped the final RAW of the ThunderDome era at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, according to John Pollock.

The final ThunderDome RAW will air next Monday as the go-home show to the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE will then air the July 19 post-MITB RAW live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with fans in attendance.

The following matches have been announced for next week-

-Erik vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Omos

-Ivar vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles

-Sheamus defends WWE United States Championship vs. Humberto Carrillo

-Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match