WWE Reportedly Targeting Early June For Money In The Bank At Intuit Dome

WWE is planning a major return to Los Angeles, California, for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event, according to WrestleVotes.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE intends to host the event at the Intuit Dome—the same venue that recently served as the site for the January 6th episode of Raw, which also marked WWE’s Netflix premiere.

In a Backstage Pass Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked about the expected date for the event:

“I believe it’s the first weekend of June or the second. We did confirm last week on WrestleVotes Radio it will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. I wanna say the first weekend, but I don’t have a date off the top of my head.”

While an official announcement and exact date are still pending, all signs point to Money in the Bank 2025 landing in early June at one of LA’s newest and most high-tech arenas. This will mark another high-profile event for WWE in a major media market, continuing its trend of booking large-scale shows in major global cities.