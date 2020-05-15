WWE Reportedly Unhappy With Sami Zayn, Latest News On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Status

– There is “a lot of unhappiness” internally right now about Sami Zayn not appearing on WWE television even thought the company gave talents the option of staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer added that he knows of “several people in the company who are not comfortable at all about working right now but were not about to take WWE up on the offer for job security reasons, and this was before all the firings.”

– While the belief is that Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Mysterio hasn’t signed a new contract as of a week ago.

The angle with Mysterio’s eye being injured on RAW by Seth Rollins was apparently done to write Mysterio out of storylines in case he doesn’t return.

Mysterio was reportedly able to sign his current contract for a “very high” amount of money and it’s uncertain if Mysterio will get a similar deal under the current economic circumstances.