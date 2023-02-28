WWE Reportedly Very High On NXT Star

Calyx Hampton, better known as Sol Ruca, has impressed WWE officials.

She made her in-ring debut last June after signing with the company, and she continued to work on the NXT Level Up show before making her NXT TV debut last September. She went viral in December of last year when she showed off her new finisher.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are high on Ruca, who will wrestle Elektra Lopez on tonight’s show.

“That may not be…they’re really high on Solo Ruca for obvious reasons,” Meltzer said. “Zoey Stark is probably the best opponent to put her in there with, and Elektra Lopez is probably near the bottom of the list of opponents to put her in there with. I guess Lash Legend might be worse.”

