WWE Reportedly Working With Cameo, More On Vince McMahon’s Message To Talent

As noted last night, it was revealed by WrestlingInc that WWE will be taking over Twitch accounts owned by WWE talents after this week. This is an update to the third party edict that was issued in September. You can click here for last night’s report, including details on how WWE is getting a piece of the revenue now.

Fightful Select has revealed the full letter that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon sent to the talent this week. You can read that letter below:

“Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, October 2 is the deadline for severing any unauthorized business relationships with 3rd parties. As was mentioned in my September 3 message, continued violations beyond this deadline will results in fines and may result in suspension or termination. If you need further details, please contact our EVP of Operations, Brad Blum. Thank you. Vince.”

It was also noted that a message came through to many Performance Center trainees this week, from higher-ups in the company, asking the trainees to shut down or make their Cameo pages un-bookable. It was mentioned in that message that details would be coming soon about a WWE/Cameo partnership that would reopen them. Another message came in to WWE talent that inquired, letting them know that WWE has finalized an agreement to keep wrestlers on Cameo and instructed the performers how to “opt in” to the partnership, noting that the payments will now be required to go through WWE.