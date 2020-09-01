WWE Reports Rey Mysterio Has A Torn Triceps Injury, Latest News On His Recovery

– WWE announced the following:

“Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned.

Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later in the night, which would determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s opponent at WWE Clash of Champions. Dominik will replace his father in the bout.

Stick with WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Rey Mysterio’s status as it becomes available.”

– Recovery from surgery could take six to eight months. Edge suffered a torn triceps injury at WWE Backlash and has been out of action since.