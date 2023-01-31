WWE Return, Big Steel Cage Match & Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s Raw

You can officially pencil in some matches with great significance for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On the post-Royal Rumble installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, it was announced that Becky Lynch will go one-on-one against Bayley inside a Steel Cage match.

Additionally, Adam Pearce announced that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will earn the shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

As noted, Rhea Ripley choose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this coming April in Los Angeles, CA. after earning the opportunity by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble over the weekend.

Also scheduled for next week’s Raw is a qualifying match for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The bout will be a four-way women’s contest, which will feature the WWE return of a familiar face.

Candice LeRae vs. Michin (Mia Yim) vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven was announced as a women’s four-way match to determine another participant for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Additionally, another pair of Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will take place, as Montez Ford of The Street Profits will collide with Elias, and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits battles Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for two more spots in the bout which currently includes Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.