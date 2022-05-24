WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia in November for Crown Jewel

WWE has made an official announcement about their return to Saudi Arabia.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as confirmed on Monday’s RAW.

There’s no news on where Crown Jewel will take place this year. WWE has previously held events in Riyadh at King Saud University Stadium, King Fahd International Stadium, and Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

WWE was previously expected to return to the Kingdom in September, but the date was never finalized. It was also speculated that WWE would return to Saudi Arabia for the TLC Premium Live Event in 2022, but they have decided to hold Crown Jewel in November instead.

In 2018, WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority established a 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, which is the country’s social and economic transformation program. The agreement called for two events each year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused postponements in 2020 and 2021. So far, WWE has held the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, Super ShowDown in 2020, Crown Jewel in 2021, and Elimination Chamber in 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

