WWE Returning To UK & Ireland In November, Early Lineup Announced

WWE is returning with a live event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 3, 2024.

Featured below is the official announcement sent out this week regarding the 11/3 show, as well as the current lineup:

WWE ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE U.K. & IRELAND

WWE comes to Dublin for the first and only time in 2024Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes vs. Solo SikoaWWE Women's Championship Match: Naomi vs. Nia JaxUnited States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke NakamuraPlus, see your favorite WWE Superstars including:* Bayley* Kevin Owens* The Street Profits* Bianca Belair* Pretty Deadly* Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton* And Many More!TALENT SUBJECT TO CHANGETickets available at www.ticketmaster.iePremium Fan & Superstar Meet & Greet Experience Packages Available