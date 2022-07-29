WWE Returning to New York City for Post-Extreme Rules RAW

This fall, WWE RAW is coming back to New York City.

The RAW episode airing on October 10 will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, it was revealed today. On Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m. ET, tickets go on sale.

This episode will be the post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW.

Riddle, Theory, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley are among the superstars who have been promoted for the Barclays Center’s return.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Monday, December 26 at Madison Square Garden, WWE will also perform in New York City. It is unknown whether this year’s post-Christmas MSG show will feature a live RAW event.

WWE will perform at Barclays Center on October 10 for the first time since SmackDown on March 25 of this year. The post-Survivor Series episode of RAW on November 22, 2021 was the final RAW to air at the Barclays Center.

