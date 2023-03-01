WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia For King And Queen Of The Ring PLE

WWE is expected to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring event on Saturday, May 27. The working plan is to hold the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital city, but this has yet to be confirmed. There is currently no word on the venue.

WWE applied to trademark “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” in December, so this appears to be the show’s working title.

WWE recently announced two major Premium Live Events for May: WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, and the King and Queen of the Ring event on Saturday, May 27. The location has now been determined to be in Saudi Arabia.

The King and Queen of the Ring event will take place during Memorial Day Weekend, which is also when AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view takes place in Las Vegas. This year’s event is scheduled for May 28.

Xavier Woods was crowned King of the Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

The following is an updated list of WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of the Ring from Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI