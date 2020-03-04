WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia In The Fall

WWE officials are currently planning their return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

There’s no word yet on exactly when the next event in Saudi Arabia will take place, but PWinsider reports that they are looking at returning in late October or early November.

The return date of Thursday, August 20 was pitched at one point, believed to be for an event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but that idea was nixed because of how close it would be to SummerSlam Weekend, and the likelihood that temperatures would be in the 100-120 degree range.

WWE held their Super ShowDown 2020 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27. Before that they held Crown Jewel 2019 in late October. It’s possible that they go with the Crown Jewel 2020 name for the next event this fall, but that has not been confirmed.

The next WWE event in the Kingdom will be the sixth under the 10-year partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority. Greatest Royal Rumble was held in April 2018 to kick the partnership off in Jeddah. WWE returned in November 2018 for Crown Jewel 2018 in Riyadh, then held Super ShowDown 2019 in June of last year, in Jeddah. Crown Jewel 2019 was held in Riyadh last Halloween, and then Super ShowDown 2020 was held last week, also in Riyadh.