WWE Returning To Tampa For Saturday Night’s Main Event On May 24

WWE is set to make a big return to Tampa, Florida, with a stacked weekend of events, including a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and the NXT Battleground premium live event the following night.

According to WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE’s latest Saturday Night’s Main Event is confirmed for May 24 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. This is part of WWE’s ongoing deal with NBCUniversal to host four SNME specials annually.

Adding to the excitement, WWE will also bring NXT Battleground to Tampa on May 25, making for a back-to-back action-packed weekend. Additionally, rumors suggest that Monday Night Raw on May 26 may also take place in Tampa, creating a three-night WWE takeover in the city.

With these plans in motion, Tampa is set to become the center of the WWE Universe for an unforgettable weekend in May.