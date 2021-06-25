WWE Returning To The UK In September

WWE announced today that they will return to the UK in September for four dates. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The following details were announced-

WWE Live returns to the UK this September

WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September.

WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more.

The four-city tour will visit the following cities:

-Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

-London – The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

-Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

-Glasgow – The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)