WWE Returns, Talent Repackaging And More Title Updates Scheduled In The Coming Months

Triple H appears to have a lot of good things in store for WWE fans in the coming weeks and months.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed, “Few returns in the coming months. Couple of title updates. And talent repackaging. Stay tuned for updates. Cheers”

The insider followed up by stating that fans should be prepared for a “comeback shortly.” He added a “came out of nowhere” gif to his tweet, implying that Randy Orton is returning to WWE TV.

Cowboy Bob Orton recently told Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter that his son is training but that doctors have advised him not to wrestle again. “He’s training so we’ll see what happens,” Bob said. “I don’t know if he feels like going back. If he feels like going back or if he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might,” Orton said. “Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to.” Orton continued, “Randy will do what Randy is gonna do, he always does.”

For what it’s worth, there was talk that Orton would try to return by WrestleMania, and the person who makes his boots said he was making some boots for the show. Orton did not return for the show, and the word at the time was that he was not on the verge of returning.

If he does return soon, that is obviously fantastic news.

Orton was already working on a limited WWE scheduled, and due to his back issues, he may work even fewer dates, possibly on a schedule similar to Roman Reigns.