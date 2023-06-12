WWE Reveals Dates, Talent Set To Work 2023 Germany Tour In October

WWE is coming to Germany.

On Monday, the company announced dates for their 2023 WWE Germany Tour.

Those are as follows:

* October 25: Olympiahalle in Munich

* October 26: Lanxess Arena in Cologne

* October 27: Barclays Arena in Hamburg

* October 28: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin

Tickets are available starting this Friday.

WWE.com released the following announcement with additional details, including a list of Superstars scheduled to work the tour.

WWE Live returns to Germany this October

STAMFORD, Conn., June 12, 2023 – WWE will return to Germany this October at the Olympiahalle (Munich) on Wednesday, October 25, the Lanxess Arena (Cologne) on Thursday, October 26, and the Barclays Arena (Hamburg) on Friday, October 27. Plus, Saturday Night’s Main Event heads to Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, October 28.

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Cody Rhodes, “The Ring General” Gunther, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, June 16, at www.livenation.de with an exclusive presale available from Wednesday, June 14**. For more information visit www.wwe.com.

*Talent subject to change.

**Please refer to individual event pages for details on age restrictions.