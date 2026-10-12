WWE Reveals December Tour Dates In Australia And New Zealand

WWE has announced a live tour in Australia and New Zealand this December. The tour will kick off on Wednesday, December 9th, in Melbourne, Australia, and will continue through Thursday, December 17th, in Auckland, New Zealand. Notably, this schedule overlaps with WrestlePalooza: Perth, scheduled for Saturday, December 12th.

This announcement follows WWE’s earlier August reveal that WrestlePalooza would take place in Perth. Tickets for the live tour will go on sale on Thursday, October 15th, at 2 PM local time. Additionally, a presale will begin on Wednesday, October 14th, at 1 PM local time, and you can register for it at the provided link.

Here is the announcement:

“Fans in Melbourne will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including CM Punk, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, United States Champion Trick Williams, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, GUNTHER, Jade Cargill and many more. Brisbane and Auckland will see the arrival of WWE Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Oba Femi, World Tag Team Champions The Vision, The Bloodline, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and many more.”

Here are the tour dates:

* December 9th: Live event in Melbourne, Australia (Rod Laver Arena)

* December 11th: WWE Smackdown in Perth, Australia (RAC Arena)

* December 12th: Wrestlepalooza: Perth in Perth, Australia (RAC Arena)

* December 14th: WWE Raw in Perth, Australia (RAC Arena)

* December 15th: Live event in Brisbane, Australia (Brisbane Entertainment Centre)

* December 17th: Live event in Auckland, New Zealand (Spark Arena)