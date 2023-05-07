WWE Reveals Names For World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE COO Triple H announced on Friday the structure and start date for the World Heavyweight Championships tournament. In a move that surprised many, The Game stated that Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown would participate in the event.

Today, via Twitter, WWE revealed the names of all 12 WWE Superstars who will participate in the WHC tournament. The names are Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Damian Priest, Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cody Rhodes.

12 WWE Superstars from #WWERaw and #SmackDown look to claim the World Heavyweight Title at #WWENOC. Find out who they are NOW! 👀 pic.twitter.com/v5qvYFx5eH — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Both brands will host two triple-threat matches, with the winners of each facing off at the end of each show. The remaining winners will square off at Night of Champions to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

There are several big-name WWE Superstars who are not a part of the tournament, who many WWE fans speculated could be involved. Including LA Knight and Drew McIntyre.

