WWE Reveals Rules for WarGames Matches at Survivor Series

WWE has released the rules for WarGames ahead of the Survivor Series event at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, November 26, which will mark WarGames’ main roster debut.

The event will include both a men’s and a women’s WarGames match. The rules for the matches, according to WWE’s announcements, will follow the same format that WWE used in NXT:

“Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match.

After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match.

After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage.

Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins. The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.”

Although not confirmed, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) are expected to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and a partner in the men’s match.

The women’s match will be between Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a partner vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Triple H brought back the WCW-themed match in NXT several years ago before bringing it to the main roster when he took over creative this past July.

