WWE Reveals Tonga Loa, Bronson Red And Jimmy Uso Are Out Due To Injuries

WWE announced during Friday night’s post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown that Tonga Loa, Bronson Reed, and Jimmy Uso are out of in-ring action indefinitely after suffering injuries at last weekend’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

According to the company, Loa suffered a torn bicep, Reed was out with a broken foot, and Uso suffered a broken toe. Loa has reportedly undergone surgery, while Reed is set to do so next week.