WWE Rivalry To Continue At Impact TV Tapings, NHL Legend Set For Second Impact Match, More

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings will take place this Sunday, July 16 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, one night after the Slammiversary pay-per-view at the same location.

Several bouts have been announced for Sunday’s tapings, which will appear on the July 20 and July 27 Impact shows.

At the post-Slammiversary tapings, Authority Impact Director Santino Marella will face off against Dirty Dango. This is touted as a personal grudge battle, and it will be Santino’s second encounter since joining Impact, as he partnered with Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry to defeat Deaner, Kon, Angels, and Sami Callihan in a Handicap battle at Rebellion on April 16.

This will be Dango and Santino’s eighth televised singles bout since 2011. Over the years, they worked countless multi-man and mixed tag team matches on WWE TV, as well as various singles contests at non-televised live events. During the rivalry, Santino teamed with Emma, while the former Fandango teamed with Summer Rae and Layla. Fandango defeated Santino on April 19, 2013 SmackDown; Fandango defeated Santino on September 23, 2013 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on October 14, 2013 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on February 10, 2014 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on February 17, 2014 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on April 11, 2014 SmackDown; Santino defeated Fandango on April 18, 2014 SmackDown.

Darren McCarty, an NHL legend and part-time independent wrestler, will also join up with Tommy Dreamer to face Champagne Singh and Shera at the Slammiversary Fallout tapings.

This will be one night after McCarty acts as the Special Enforcer in the Slammiversary main event, in which Scott D’Amore and an unannounced partner will face Bully Ray and Deaner. Impact recently conducted a social media angle in which Singh ended up with McCarty’s four Stanley Cup championship rings, which led to the match being made. This will be McCarty’s second Impact fight; on the April 6 Impact broadcast, he teamed with Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to defeat Bully, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler.

Sunday’s tapings will also include Lio Rush vs. Kushida, just one night after Rush challenges Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin at Slammiversary, as well as Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Subculture, just one night after the two teams work a Slammiversary Fatal 4 Way with Brian Myers and Moose, as well as Rich Swann and Sami Callihan.

The aforementioned clips for McCarty and Dreamer vs. Singh and Shera are below.

EXCLUSIVE: @TrueRajSingh has issued a challenge to @DarrenMcCarty4 to find a partner and face him and @MahabaliShera in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/9rZJpzGSZq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2023

Too much bickering online @TrueRajSingh

I think I can still squat 275lbs

I owe @MahabaliShera DVD

See you in Windsor w/ @DarrenMcCarty4 https://t.co/tfMoOX71ak pic.twitter.com/pJSaqOkQPT — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 11, 2023