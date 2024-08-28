WWE Road To Bash In Berlin Live Event Results From Oberhausen, Germany 8/27/2024

The following results are from Tuesday’s WWE Road To Bash In Berlin live event at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight (c) def. “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a Tag Team Match.

– Bayley and Naomi def. WWE Women’s Champion “The Annihilator” Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in a Tag Team Match.

– 2024 WWE King of the Ring Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a Tag Team Match.

– The Bloodline (“The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a Triple Threat Match to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.