WWE Road To Bash In Berlin Results From Brussels, Belgium – August 26, 2024

The “WWE Live: Road to Bash in Berlin Tour” continued at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The following are complete results of the 8/26 non-televised live event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE SUPERSHOW RESULTS (8/26/2024): BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bayley & Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

* #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (w/ Jacob Fatu) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles

Bayley surfaced on social media after the show and wrote the following via X:

