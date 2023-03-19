WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Fargo, ND 3/18/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, ND, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match: The Uso’s (c) retain over The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)

* Shotzi defeated Shayna Baszler

* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) (w/ Zelina Vega)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Sonya Deville

* Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez, after the match Rhea continues to attack Raquel, Liv Morgan makes the save

* Drew McIntyre & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn after The Uso’s interfere