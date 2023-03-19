WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Milwaukee, WI 3/18/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and Chelsea Green in a Fatal 4-Way

* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar via pinfall with his feet on the ropes

* Candice LeRae & Mia Yim defeated Damage CTRL (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

* Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Maximum Male Models (mace & mansoor)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins after hitting a low-blow