WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Nottingham, England 3/23/2025

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio def. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in a Singles Match.

– Chelsea Green (c) def. Michin to retain her WWE Women’s United States Championship.

– Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes in a Singles Match.

– Bron Breakker (c) def. “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Monster Of All Monsters” Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso def. Tama Tonga and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Tag Team Match.

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championship.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven in a Singles Match.

– Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Best In The World” CM Punk def. Imperium’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa in a Tag Team Match.