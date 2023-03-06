WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Trenton, NJ 3/5/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey:

* Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

* Bronson Reed defeated Elias. Reed interrupted Elias’ song and then destroyed him

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. Cody had given the mic to a man impersonating WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in the front row, but then brought the guy into the ring for his post-match promo. They did a “too sweet” with The Good Brothers and hugged

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae ended when Bayley interfered. Asuka made the save to a huge pop to set up the next match

* Asuka, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in a No DQ match. Rollins got the best of Theory after the match, and offered to let him leave on his own if he just kissed Seth’s boots. Theory did as told and they shook hands but Theory went for a belt shot. Rollins kicked him and hit a Stomp to end it